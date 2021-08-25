Overview

Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vadnais Heights, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Hoeffel works at Summit Orthopedics Vadnais Heights Clinic in Vadnais Heights, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.