Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vadnais Heights, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Hoeffel works at Summit Orthopedics Vadnais Heights Clinic in Vadnais Heights, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic
    3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  2
    Summit Orthopedics Ltd.
    17 Exchange St W Ste 307, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 842-5220
  3
    Summit Orthopedics Ltd.
    2090 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
  • United Hospital

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205805330
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Reconstruction, Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
