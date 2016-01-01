See All Cardiologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. 

Dr. Hobbs works at Winchester Cardiology & Vascular Medicine in Winchester, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ravisankar Bolla, MD
Dr. Ravisankar Bolla, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Confino, MD
Dr. Jason Confino, MD
4 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Jaikirshan Khatri, MD
Dr. Jaikirshan Khatri, MD
10 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine
    1870 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Winchester Cardiology & Vascular Medicine
    1880 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-0306
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Panhandle Cardiology and Vascular Medicine
    120 Campus Dr Ste 201, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 264-9485
  4. 4
    Winchester Medical Center
    1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-0306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hobbs?

    Photo: Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hobbs to family and friends

    Dr. Hobbs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hobbs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922418185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Hobbs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.