Overview

Dr. Daniel Hoard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Hoard works at Greater Michigan Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Warren, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.