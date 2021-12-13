Dr. Hindman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Hindman, MD
Dr. Daniel Hindman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
Dr. Hindman works at
Johns Hopkins Int Med @ Gss10753 Falls Rd Ste 325, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2774
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Hindman is my husband’s internist. Dr Hindman is always thorough and knowledgeable. He is easy to talk to, caring and personable. If I have a question or concerned about something in reference to my husband’s health issues Dr Hindman gets back to me very shortly. We are very fortunate to have him as my husbands internist
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609118835
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Hindman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hindman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hindman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hindman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hindman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hindman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hindman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.