Overview

Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Hinckley works at Daniel K. Hinckley, M.D. in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.