Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Hinckley works at
Locations
Daniel K. Hinckley, M.D.2065 E 17th St Ste A, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821106089
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Union Memorial Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinckley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinckley works at
Dr. Hinckley has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hinckley speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinckley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.