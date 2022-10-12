Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Higgins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
Tampa General Hospital General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches1201 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 DirectionsTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Removal of melanoma, and lymph nodes & skin grafting. He really took interest and sincerely cared about my concerns and how I was feeling. Very informative and gives detailed explanations. Friendly, Concerned and Caring attitude. Never met anyone like him! Thanks Doc for making my bad situation better.
About Dr. Daniel Higgins, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225141468
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Higgins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.