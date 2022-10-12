Overview

Dr. Daniel Higgins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at Daniel R Higgins MD FACS in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.