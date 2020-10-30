See All Neurologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Daniel Hexter, MD

Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Hexter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Hexter works at Annapolis Neurology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Neurology
    122 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-9694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Hexter, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1942224753
    Education & Certifications

    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Hexter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hexter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hexter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hexter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hexter works at Annapolis Neurology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hexter’s profile.

    Dr. Hexter has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hexter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hexter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hexter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hexter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hexter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

