Dr. Daniel Herron, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Herron works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY with other offices in Greenlawn, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.