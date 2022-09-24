Dr. Daniel Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Herron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Herron, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Herron works at
Locations
-
1
Dubin Breast Center1302 Amsterdam Ave Fl G, New York, NY 10027 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Northwell Health5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset1615 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herron?
Dr. Herron was extremely professional at my first visit. At subsequent visits-as I was more relaxed- he continued to be very professional but in a much more relaxed, personal way. My surgery was successful and I would certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Herron, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265408991
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Hlth Sys
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herron using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herron works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.