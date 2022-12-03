Overview

Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Herrick works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Fremont, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.