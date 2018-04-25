Dr. Daniel Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Herman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7001Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Uc Davis Sports Medicine3301 C St Ste 1600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-6805
- 3 4860 Y St Ste 3850, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-6805
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Butler Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Totally a first class Doctor. My wife has been to see him twice with two separate problems. The first was a Baker Cyst behind her left knee. This has been very painful for over 15 years. After exhausting all local Doctors to no avail, we made the 6 hour round trip drive to the UF Heath Center. What a lucky draw to get Doctor Herman. He listened to our problem and agreed to try to drain the cyst. It worked perfectly. Cyst totally gone and no more pain. Also, relieved her shoulder pain last trip
About Dr. Daniel Herman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1245499060
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
