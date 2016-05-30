Overview

Dr. Daniel Henry, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Deaconess Anesthesia Services in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.