Overview

Dr. Daniel Heiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CAROLINAS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital and Valley View Medical Center.



Dr. Heiner works at Lakeside Spine & Pain in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.