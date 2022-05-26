Overview

Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Heckman works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.