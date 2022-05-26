See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Anderson Campus.

Dr. Heckman works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem
    1441 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Allentown
    501 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2022
    I had an accident where I suffered a complete avulsion of my distal biceps brachia tendon on my right arm. I presented to Dr. Heckman and his staff with my MRI which clearly showed the condition and Dr. Heckman and his team performed the reattachment a week later. Post surgery was an incredible sucess and 7 weeks later I have complete Range of Motion (ROM) restored with little or insignificant scar tissue on forearm. Strength traing and PT continues but I am expected to make a full and complete recovery. Dr Heckman is a highly skilled surgeon with an outstanding team of professional doctors that truly care about the patient and their recovery. Dr. Heckman is a genuinely gifted doctor and has excellent communicative interpersonal skills. He exemplifies and speaks volumes on what a caring, skilled surgical doctor in the 21st century should be and how present themselves to patients. I highly recommend him for surgical reattachment and other joint replacement surgical therapies.
    Jim Tobias — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326269218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of North Carolina Hospitals Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Heckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Heckman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heckman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

