Dr. Daniel Hatef, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hatef, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Locations
Daniel Hatef MD2004 Hayes St Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7184
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hatef and his staff are absolutely wonderful. He did a rhinoplasty for me and I couldn't be happier with the results! He was very professional and put me at ease during my pre-op appointment and right before the surgery. His staff is all so welcoming and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Hatef and I will definitely come back if I ever decide to get more work done!
About Dr. Daniel Hatef, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1477884070
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
