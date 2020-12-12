Overview

Dr. Daniel Harvey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Harvey works at Optum - Family Medicine in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.