Overview

Dr. Daniel Harrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Harrison works at Arch Health Partners in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA and Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.