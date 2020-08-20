Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Harris, MD
Dr. Daniel Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth, Riceland Medical Center and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Vijay Kumar MD PA3070 College St Ste 300, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 892-4600
- 2 755 N 11th St Ste P5600, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-4600
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 892-4600
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Riceland Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So very nice and does everything to ease your pain.
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.