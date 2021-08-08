Dr. Daniel Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Harmon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Harmon works at
Locations
-
1
Haynes Neurosugical Group P.A.801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 310, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 787-8676
-
2
Brookwood Baptist Health513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 260, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 802-6767
-
3
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-7170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 255-7776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
I absolutely loved this doctor and his staff. Dr. Harmon sat and talked to us for a good bit and explain everything he was going to do and kept asking if we understood and if we had any questions or concerns. The wait was very short and he had me set up for surgery within 1hr. I just wished there was more doctors and staff out there like this crew. I would most definitely recommend this doctor as being very knowledgeable and caring and professional. I absolutely loved this doctor ?????.
About Dr. Daniel Harmon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962610709
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.