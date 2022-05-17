Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Gardner Orthopedics3033 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 277-7070Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Center Of Florida3501 Health Center Blvd, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 482-2663
Orthopedic Center of Florida Inc12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Upon my first meeting with Dr. Dan Harmon I was instilled with a confidence as to his ability and caring that surpassed every other doctor I have seen. He took each medical step necessary to make sure he had all the information needed to make the perfect diagnosis. It turned out I did need a total hip replacement. He showed the X-Rays to me and went over every detail. He gave me all the options other than surgery. I knew I needed the total hip replacement surgery. On the day of the surgery Dr. Harmon discussed with me the entire procedure. I knew positively I was in the best possible hands. To get to the bottom line, 2 hours after being wheeled into the operating room, I was walking with a new hip in the recovery room and walking on my own without a walker or cane 13 days later. If I ever need a knee or the other hip replaced I would find Dr. Harmon wherever he is practicing to perform the necessary medical procedures.
About Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790948388
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital Orthopedic Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation , Cleveland Ohio
- Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- John Carroll Universtiy
- Joint Replacement & Reconstruction
