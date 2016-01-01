Overview

Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harlin works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.