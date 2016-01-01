See All Radiologists in Covington, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD

Radiology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Harlin works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Radiology
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
  • Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast

CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Microdontia - Hypodontia - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053401950
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harlin works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Harlin’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

