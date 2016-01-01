Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harlin works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harlin?
About Dr. Daniel Harlin, MD
- Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053401950
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harlin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.