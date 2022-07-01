See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (53)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Hanono works at CitiMed in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Pain & Wellness Center
    145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 952-4211
    New York University Langone Medical Center
    240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 201-1004
    Nyu Health Center Pharmacy
    540 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9891
    Iskander, Morris T, M.d.
    370 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 833-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Listened to my complaints empathetically and prescribed what may helped. Very satisfied.
    M. Thomas — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679708242
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanono has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.