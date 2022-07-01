Dr. Hanono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Dr. Hanono works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Pain & Wellness Center145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 952-4211
2
New York University Langone Medical Center240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 201-1004
3
Nyu Health Center Pharmacy540 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-9891
4
Iskander, Morris T, M.d.370 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthCare Partners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my complaints empathetically and prescribed what may helped. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Daniel Hanono, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanono accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanono has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.