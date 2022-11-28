Dr. Daniel Hanon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hanon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hanon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Missouri Foot and Ankle Clinics PC1136 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 224-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me quickly and was able to get me in on a weekend because he was closed over the holiday. He went above and beyond. Explained my options and took great care with me. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Daniel Hanon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.