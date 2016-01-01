Dr. Daniel Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Han, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
1
The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center1190 5 Avenue Gp1 Ctr, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-2758Tuesday2:30pm - 6:00pm
2
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2NP, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-5559Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- City University Of New York Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
