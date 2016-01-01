Overview

Dr. Daniel Han, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Han works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.