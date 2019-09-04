Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wait was minimal-15 mins. All staff pleasant. Dr, Hammon was attentive and looked at my x-rays, which I'd brought. He described his observations and gave a a bit of insight that I didn't have prior to the visit. Of course, I would've wanted a complete resolution option for my issue, but limitations in hand orthopedics are not any physicions fault. He told me about the current standard of care and while I don't like it, it is current best practice. I am satisfied with my visit today and will consider a return in the future should a hand need arise.
About Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Hand Surgery
