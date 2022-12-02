Dr. Daniel Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hammer, MD
Dr. Daniel Hammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Montgomery Office10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 561-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hammer is an excellent physician, knowledgeable, empathic, thorough, and attentive. I’ve been his patient for several years and have had cataract surgery that went smoothly and effectively. He manages my glaucoma and I have had no decline in my vision. He is the best!
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346575479
- Glaucoma, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Washington University School Of Medicine, Ophthalmology Residency
- Internal Medicine, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Xavier University, Cincinnati, Oh
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.