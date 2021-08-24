See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Hakimi works at Ob/Gyn & Infertility Services of Northern NJ, LLC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obgyn and Infertility Services of Northern Nj LLC
    721 Clifton Ave Ste 1A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 471-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Doctor Daniel Hakimi is a excellent doctor. He is the doctor who make sure his patients are well. He is very professional, educated , friendly. He is a great human being. His office is very clean and his staff is amazing
    Rosanny Avila — Aug 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1033160890
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakimi works at Ob/Gyn & Infertility Services of Northern NJ, LLC in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hakimi’s profile.

    Dr. Hakimi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

