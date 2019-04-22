Dr. Daniel Haithcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haithcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Haithcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Haithcock, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Thomaston, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Haithcock works at
Locations
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants Thomaston Office107 Jackson Ave Ste C, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 755-1560Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haithcock was extremely kind, very professional and grateful to him on how he has treated my symptoms. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Haithcock, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haithcock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haithcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haithcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haithcock works at
Dr. Haithcock has seen patients for Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haithcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haithcock speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haithcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haithcock.
