Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Haggstrom works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.