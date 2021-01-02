Overview

Dr. Daniel Haffner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Haffner works at Excela Health Orthopedics And SPM in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.