Dr. Daniel Hafenrichter, MD
Dr. Daniel Hafenrichter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Midwest Vascular & General Surgery Inc.3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 210D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-9229
Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine LLC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 251C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-9229
- 3 833 Princeton Ave SW Dept Surg, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-7053
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
He performed surgery on me last week and was fantastic with providing information before and after surgery.
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hafenrichter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafenrichter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafenrichter has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafenrichter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafenrichter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafenrichter.
