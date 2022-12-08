Dr. Daniel Hackett Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackett Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hackett Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Hackett Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Kentucky Bone and Joint Surgeons216 Fountain Ct Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 276-5008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Very quick and precise visit. Approachable and to the point , take time and answer questions
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hackett Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackett Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackett Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackett Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett Jr.
