Dr. Daniel Gurley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
College Park Family Care Specialty Office10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 372-6441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
I had some difficult complexities I was dealing with about my case which Dr. Gurley (and his staff) listened to carefully and discussed with me. I was extremely grateful the way they handled everything. His technique was impeccable.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Kansas Hospital|University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.
