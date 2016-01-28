Overview

Dr. Daniel Gup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Gup works at Urology Associates Western PA in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.