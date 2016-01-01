Overview

Dr. Daniel Grzegorek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Grzegorek works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Willowbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.