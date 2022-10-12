See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD

Neurology
Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Groblewski works at Neurology Specialists of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Specialists of Jacksonville
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 255, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-3313
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Cerebrovascular Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Cerebrovascular Disease

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    If you have been seeing a doctor for years and have done everything they recommended, but nothing is improving (or if it's getting worse), call Dr. Groblewski! Dr. G has gone above and beyond to help not only me but a few friends and family as well. Many doctors pretend like they know everything, but Dr. G explains things honestly and with compassion. When we reached a point where all treatments and testing were not giving us answers, he still kept with me. He doesn't write off or give up on his patients, especially the more complicated cases. You can tell that this man lives to help those that others give up on. Staffing changes have made the front office experience not as pleasant, but what really matters is the one of a kind care you’ll get from Dr. G. Just like other offices, you may have to wait longer than expected, but once you get back there he gives you the attention you need. If you want answers and to live a better life, schedule an appt with Dr. Groblewski!
    About Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821179888
    Education & Certifications

    • Chapel Hill Hospitals - Chapel Hill NC|UNC Hosp, Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • ECU - Pitt Memorial Hospital - Greenville NC|Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    • East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
