See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Women's Hospital.

Dr. Griffin works at Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston IVF
    4199 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 842-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?

    Jan 08, 2016
    We have been with 3 different fertility doctors, and Dr. Griffin was LEAPS AND BOUNDS the best. He and his staff have a every patient is different approach that we really liked. His staff is top notch and so loving and caring. Fertility is not an easy process but Dr. Griffin worked with us and made out miracle come true.
    Brandon in Evansville, IN — Jan 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Griffin to family and friends

    Dr. Griffin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Griffin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043481468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Vincent Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • IU School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.