Dr. Daniel Griffen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Griffen III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Griffen III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 924-0166
- 2 12501 Prosperity Dr Ste 300, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 634-4800
-
3
Cardiac Associates19735 Germantown Rd Ste 190, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 449-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffen III?
I absolutely love dr Griffen he had been my doctor for yrs 1999-2011 I decided to move to va and I stoped going to dr Griffen I never found another doctor that had all I was looking for I have seen countless cardiologist since as of 2016 I have returned to Dr Griffen I should've never left his practice best dr ever my dad goes to dr Griffen as well
About Dr. Daniel Griffen III, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083640080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffen III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffen III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffen III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffen III has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffen III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffen III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffen III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffen III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffen III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.