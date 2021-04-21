See All Oncologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Oncology
Dr. Daniel Greenwald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Greenwald works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphosarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA
    540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphosarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 11 ratings
    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr. Greenwald gave me a second chance---he and his caring team saved my life! These are credentials of the best in medicine.
    Steve Kraus — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Greenwald, MD

    Oncology
    English, Spanish
    1235240987
    SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
