Dr. Daniel Greene, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Greene works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1667 Dominican Way Ste 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Surgery for Urinary Obstruction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Daniel Greene, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124392113
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic
Residency
Internship
  • Cleveland Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

