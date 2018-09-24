Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.
Dr. Greenblatt works at
Locations
CapitalCare Developmental Pediatrics7B Johnson Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 677-8575Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is deeply compassionate, intelligent and the only "go to" Doctor I trust for my daughter who is now 16. He researches and proceeds with caution with meds and really values my thoughts. Every time i needed him, he helped. Even one time leaving an exam to take an urgent call. Good man. Good Doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1962638965
Education & Certifications
- National Pediatrics MS Center
- Downstate Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
