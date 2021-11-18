Overview

Dr. Daniel Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Green works at Medical Eye Services in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.