Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Springs, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Camp Springs5801 Allentown Rd Ste 500, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (855) 362-1858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care for patients, extremely patient, explains things to a level of understanding, always determined to help-- consistently a great endocrinologist. Highly suggest Dr. Gozzi.
About Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316931413
Education & Certifications
- College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gozzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gozzi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gozzi speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gozzi.
