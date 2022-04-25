See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Camp Springs, MD
Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Springs, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Gozzi works at Capital Diabetes and Endocrine Associates in Camp Springs, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Camp Springs
    5801 Allentown Rd Ste 500, Camp Springs, MD 20746
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Excellent care for patients, extremely patient, explains things to a level of understanding, always determined to help-- consistently a great endocrinologist. Highly suggest Dr. Gozzi.
    — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316931413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Gozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gozzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gozzi works at Capital Diabetes and Endocrine Associates in Camp Springs, MD. View the full address on Dr. Gozzi’s profile.

    Dr. Gozzi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

