Dr. Daniel Gottschall, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gottschall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Gottschall works at
Locations
Women's Health Connecticut Obstetrics & Gynecology3180 Main St Ste 202, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-0404
Women's Health Connecticut Obstetrics & Gynecology5000 Main St, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visited him today post-op..not a long wait at the office.. He's very good listener...surgery went well.
About Dr. Daniel Gottschall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619076403
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
