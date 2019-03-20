Overview

Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Seattle Heart and Vascular Institute PLCC in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.