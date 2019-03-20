Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel W. Gottlieb, MD, PS16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 401, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 241-7146
-
2
Daniel W Gottlieb MD16122 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 241-7146
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottlieb?
I called to schedule my first appointment and got in to see Dr. Gottlieb right away. I had many questions and he answered them fully and respectively. I believe he is an excellent cardiologist and confident he is taking good care of me.
About Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790778793
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard
- U Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottlieb speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.