Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 740 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-1000
Port Orange Office790 Dunlawton Ave Ste E, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 760-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have always found Dr Gottlieb to be very patient, to explain any and all concerns, and to put me at ease si that i am able to speak freely to him about my health concerns.
About Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Community Health and Family Medicine
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice
