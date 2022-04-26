See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD

Pain Management
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Goodman works at Lifespan - The Center for AntiAging & Regenerative Medicine in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifespan - The Center for AntiAging & Regenerative Medicine
    1832 Buenaventura Blvd Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 209-7873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003987355
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Antiaging & Regenerative Medicine
Residency
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Internship
  • U of CA San Diego, UCSD Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MED COLL
Undergraduate School
  • Wesleyan University
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodman works at Lifespan - The Center for AntiAging & Regenerative Medicine in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

