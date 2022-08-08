Dr. Golightly Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Golightly Jr works at
Locations
Atlanta Psychiatry & Neurology3188 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 319-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G truly cares. He really wants to understand how the medications are working, not working. Willing to try and try again
About Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1508955071
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golightly Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golightly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Golightly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golightly Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golightly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golightly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.