Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5 (6)
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Golightly Jr works at Smyrna Office in Smyrna, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Psychiatry & Neurology
    3188 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 319-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Golightly Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508955071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Golightly Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golightly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golightly Jr works at Smyrna Office in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. Golightly Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Golightly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golightly Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golightly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golightly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

