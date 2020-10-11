Dr. Daniel Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Associates PC15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 947-2419
Cardiac Associates19735 Germantown Rd Ste 190, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 449-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr. Goldberg saved my life. With his ability to get to the problem he diagnosed my heart valve issue and acted on it immediately. I trust Dr. Goldberg with any of my family and friends.
About Dr. Daniel Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043248297
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
