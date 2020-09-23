Dr. Daniel Gold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gold, DO
Dr. Daniel Gold, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9313Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent provider, takes a detailed hx, explains condition very well, all along treating you in a very respectful manner. Takes the time to answer all questions & does not rush you
- Neurology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.