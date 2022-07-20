Dr. Glotzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- FL
- Vero Beach
- Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3450 11th Ct Ste 204, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6850
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Glotzer?
I had double hernia surgery July 8th done by Dr. Glotzer and am very satisfied , Dr. Glotzer is an excellent surgeon and a very professional doctor ,very personable and a nice guy. His staff is top notch in every way and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669414520
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health System
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glotzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glotzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glotzer has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glotzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glotzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glotzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glotzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glotzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.